Barclays Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $311.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $272.00 to $311.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $271.38.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $266.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.55. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $292.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $4,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,719,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,618,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $4,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,719,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,618,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total value of $610,250.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,812 shares of company stock valued at $45,220,438 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.