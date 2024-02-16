Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Head to Head Analysis

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Barnwell Industries and Victory Oilfield Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

9.4% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Barnwell Industries and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries -11.35% -14.70% -7.70% Victory Oilfield Tech -30.63% N/A -68.11%

Risk and Volatility

Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barnwell Industries and Victory Oilfield Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries $25.27 million 0.85 -$960,000.00 ($0.27) -7.96 Victory Oilfield Tech $1.62 million 8.40 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

Victory Oilfield Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Barnwell Industries.

Summary

Barnwell Industries beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates threes water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; and drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths. Further, it installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services. The company was formerly known as Victory Energy Corporation and changed its name to Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. in May 2018. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas.

