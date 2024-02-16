Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. 9,886,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,995,807. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.91.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,671,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,151,817,000 after buying an additional 1,103,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $788,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188,456 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $361,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,531 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,959,447 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $159,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

