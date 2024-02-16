Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Insider Fmr Llc Sells 1,565 Shares of Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,771,913 shares in the company, valued at $85,264,043.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $43.67.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 35.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,642,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 427,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 53,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 106.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEAM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.92.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

