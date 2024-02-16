Benchmark Begins Coverage on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.86.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average is $62.79. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $501,913.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 84,283 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

