Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of ($10.24) million for the quarter.

Beneficient Stock Performance

Shares of BENF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. Beneficient has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beneficient

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beneficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Beneficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Beneficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Beneficient by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 48,294 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Beneficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

Featured Articles

