Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of ($10.24) million for the quarter.

Beneficient Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BENF opened at $0.26 on Friday. Beneficient has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beneficient

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BENF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beneficient by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 443,546 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Beneficient by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 48,294 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Beneficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beneficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Beneficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

