Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Shares Gap Up to $328.45

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $328.45, but opened at $352.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $352.91, with a volume of 131 shares.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 7.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.33 and a beta of 0.68.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

