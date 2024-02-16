Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) is AIGH Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

AIGH Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,906,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,729 shares during the quarter. Biodesix accounts for 3.8% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 5.42% of Biodesix worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Biodesix by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 842,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 40,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biodesix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 57.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 134,585 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biodesix by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 353,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 148,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 1,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 251,300 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDSX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.48. 29,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,550. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.

In other Biodesix news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 29,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $49,315.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,011 shares in the company, valued at $771,918.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 96,128 shares of company stock valued at $173,035 over the last three months. 63.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Biodesix in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

