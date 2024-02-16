Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Short Interest Update

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $2,122,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Biogen by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,567,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,685,000 after purchasing an additional 228,666 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.40. 448,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen has a 12-month low of $217.53 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.62.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.