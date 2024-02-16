Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $276.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $309.44.

Shares of BIIB opened at $223.35 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $220.07 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion and a PE ratio of 22.20.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

