Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

Shares of BGI opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Birks Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Birks Group by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Birks Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

