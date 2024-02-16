Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.0848 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $15.82 million and $54,104.40 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.0848 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00111466 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00033024 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00019880 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006786 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000096 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

