BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Position Cut by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,929 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.26% of BlackLine worth $42,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackLine by 855.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 657,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,444,000 after buying an additional 588,245 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BlackLine by 275.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter worth about $17,098,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,130,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,322 shares of company stock worth $390,627. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BL stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.53. 109,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,011. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average is $56.63. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -581.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $72.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of BlackLine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

