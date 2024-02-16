BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Trading 0.4% Higher

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.78. 795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHV. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 322.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth $272,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

