Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.96 Million Stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GAIN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 520,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. 11.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Gladstone Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

Gladstone Investment Stock Up 2.8 %

GAIN stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $511.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

