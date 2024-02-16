Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.07 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

