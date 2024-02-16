Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,632 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.11% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 24,927 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $652,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 104.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 107,224 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 131.2% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.