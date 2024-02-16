Blair William & Co. IL Purchases New Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 102,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cross Country Healthcare

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $117,362.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,335.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $320,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $117,362.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,335.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCRN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $746.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

