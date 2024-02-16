Blair William & Co. IL Sells 300 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 183,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

PDP opened at $92.69 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $71.15 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0961 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

