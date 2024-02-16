Blair William & Co. IL Sells 423 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157,887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,911,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,031,000 after buying an additional 78,301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,575,000 after buying an additional 22,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 874,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $112.71 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $115.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.88. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

