Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Down to $69.48

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.48, but opened at $67.20. Block shares last traded at $66.38, with a volume of 2,912,193 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. TheStreet raised shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. CLSA raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Get Block alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block

Block Trading Down 3.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of -142.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.53.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 280,208 shares in the company, valued at $19,054,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Block

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Block by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Block by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.