Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.
Bloom Energy Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
