Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $14.00

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2024

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BEGet Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 20.8 %

NYSE:BE traded down $2.49 on Friday, hitting $9.48. 17,834,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,016,557. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.91.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 65.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 582,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 229,639 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $835,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 391.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Analyst Recommendations for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

