Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $14.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

NYSE:BE traded down $2.49 on Friday, hitting $9.48. 17,834,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,016,557. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 65.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 582,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 229,639 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $835,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 391.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

