Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Short Interest Up 5.3% in January

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 775,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,268. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 316,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after buying an additional 124,792 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1,436.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 31,299 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

BPMC traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.00. 392,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 153.79% and a negative net margin of 256.57%. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

