BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE:GNL opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.354 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.36%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares in the company, valued at $37,869,873.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,255,042 shares in the company, valued at $37,869,873.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 571,978 shares of company stock worth $5,362,151. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,932,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,361,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after acquiring an additional 839,449 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 8,487.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,832,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776,310 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,991,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,131 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

