BMO Capital Markets Raises Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $160.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.80.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.20. The stock had a trading volume of 797,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,607. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Entegris has a twelve month low of $69.37 and a twelve month high of $140.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 116.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Entegris by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Entegris by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,303,000 after buying an additional 130,258 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 732,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,726,000 after purchasing an additional 277,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,554,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,862,000 after purchasing an additional 101,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 334,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

