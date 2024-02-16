BNP Paribas Upgrades Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) to Neutral

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has GBX 81 ($1.02) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Jupiter Fund Management to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 168 ($2.12) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 114.60 ($1.45).

Shares of JUP opened at GBX 83 ($1.05) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.00. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 71.10 ($0.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 158.30 ($2.00). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 88.25. The company has a market cap of £452.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 754.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

