Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Booking by 22.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,103,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 15.2% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG traded down $12.73 on Friday, reaching $3,737.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,286. The stock has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,382.54 and a 1 year high of $3,844.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,538.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3,223.23.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,582.54.

Get Our Latest Report on Booking

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.