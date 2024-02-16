BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) CEO Frederic Lissalde Sells 225,900 Shares of Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.1 %

BWA opened at $31.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

