Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,643,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,377 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $86,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.71. 1,317,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,855,013. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $66.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,185 shares of company stock worth $2,949,177. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

