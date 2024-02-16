Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $76.33 Average PT from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,049,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,389,000 after acquiring an additional 289,372 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,121 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,756,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,638,000 after acquiring an additional 628,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

