BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Position Increased by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,355,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the period. BrainsWay makes up approximately 2.6% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 8.16% of BrainsWay worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 58,172 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the 2nd quarter worth $721,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 19.3% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 74,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 8.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.75. 110,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.19 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. BrainsWay Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.61.

BrainsWay ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BrainsWay Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWAY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered BrainsWay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BrainsWay from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

