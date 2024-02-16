Brian G. Robins Sells 13,000 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $943,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.46. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in GitLab in the second quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 80.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GitLab in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GTLB. Mizuho raised shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTLB

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.