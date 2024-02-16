British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Buys £149.20 in Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Bhavesh Mistry bought 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 373 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £149.20 ($188.43).
Bhavesh Mistry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 15th, Bhavesh Mistry acquired 38 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £152.76 ($192.93).
British Land Trading Down 0.5 %
LON:BLND opened at GBX 373.20 ($4.71) on Friday. British Land Company PLC has a one year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.63) and a one year high of GBX 522.30 ($6.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of £3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 388.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 345.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on BLND
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than British Land
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Lyft your expectations: A reality check for a promising future
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.