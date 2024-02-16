British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Buys £149.20 in Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Bhavesh Mistry bought 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 373 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £149.20 ($188.43).

Bhavesh Mistry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British Land alerts:

On Monday, January 15th, Bhavesh Mistry acquired 38 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £152.76 ($192.93).

British Land Trading Down 0.5 %

LON:BLND opened at GBX 373.20 ($4.71) on Friday. British Land Company PLC has a one year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.63) and a one year high of GBX 522.30 ($6.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of £3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 388.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 345.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 469 ($5.92) target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 399.80 ($5.05).

View Our Latest Analysis on BLND

About British Land

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.