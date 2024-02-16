Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.75 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 107.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $73,143,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1,073.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,019,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,529 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

