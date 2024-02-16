Brokerages Set Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) PT at $47.25

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BN. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brookfield has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,981,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,158,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Brookfield by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.