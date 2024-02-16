Brokerages Set SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Target Price at $19.77

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get SLM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLM

SLM Trading Up 0.5 %

SLM opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.20 million. SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLM

In related news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SLM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SLM by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 70,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,136,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $633,575,000 after buying an additional 1,151,557 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 338,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 223,237 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 39,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.