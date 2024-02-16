Brokerages Set StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) PT at $28.30

Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on STEP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $315,820.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,388,746 shares in the company, valued at $223,989,434.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 66,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,749,000 after purchasing an additional 90,974 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 340,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,706,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $35.21 on Friday. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

