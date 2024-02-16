Brokerages Set Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target at $3.56

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.57 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 433.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 199,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 162,171 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

