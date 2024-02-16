Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.
Dream Industrial REIT Price Performance
Dream Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$8.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.49.
Dream Industrial REIT Announces Dividend
Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.
