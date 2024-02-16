Brokers Set Expectations for Barrick Gold Corp’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOLD. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.91.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $14.61 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 113,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after buying an additional 151,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

