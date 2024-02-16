Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.16

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 448676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.95 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In related news, Director Marcus E. Bromley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $53,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,158.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,451 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 121,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

