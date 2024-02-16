Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Brunswick has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Brunswick has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brunswick to earn $8.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.69. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Brunswick by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.