Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Receives $121.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.44.

BG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $90.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.62. Bunge Global has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.33.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

