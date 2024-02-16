CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Sells $54,253.50 in Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $362.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $275.79 and a twelve month high of $363.85.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 26.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CACI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.33.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

