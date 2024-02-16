Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Downgraded by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $280.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $265.00.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $311.33.

Shares of CDNS opened at $295.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $189.30 and a 1-year high of $315.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

