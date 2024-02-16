CAE (NYSE:CAE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of CAE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $811.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.06 million. CAE had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of CAE by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 62,836 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of CAE by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

