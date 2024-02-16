California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRC. Bank of America cut California Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on California Resources from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.33.

CRC stock opened at $53.90 on Monday. California Resources has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average is $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 133,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 53,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

