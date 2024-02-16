Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.310–0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.0 million-$48.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.4 million.

Cambium Networks Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $4.58 on Friday. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $22.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMBM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 450,553 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $8,357,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth about $5,183,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth about $2,843,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 110,304 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Featured Stories

